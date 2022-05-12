Luxury cars and watches seized in ‘significant’ CAB raid spanning two counties

280367303 367366688760524 8185114224553848742 n.jpg

A number of cars and watches were seized following a major raid by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) today.

The findings came after five residential and commercial addresses were searched during a multi-agency operation in Co Dublin and Co Kildare.

Three bank accounts containing funds of €340,000 were identified and restrained during the course of the investigation.

The following assets were also seized:

• 212 Registration BMW X6
• 141 Registration BMW X5
• Breitling Watch
• Two Armani Watches

CAB officers found luxury cars and watches during the search
(Image: CAB officers found luxury cars and watches during the search)

Additionally, electronic devices and documentation were also discovered during the raid.

A garda spokeswoman said: “This morning’s search operation was conducted as part of a CAB proceeds of crime investigation, into assets accrued by an individual linked to an East European Organised Criminal Group (OCG) which is involved in drug trafficking.

“Today’s operation marks a significant development in the ongoing CAB proceeds of crime investigation.”

