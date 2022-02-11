LumaFusion, the popular video editor for iPhone and iPad coming to Android

LumaFusion is coming to Android: Many key details are still not perfectly clear, but the confirmation is official. The company confirmed it at the same time as Samsung during the announcement of its latest generation Galaxy Tab S8, of which we have already proposed our Video Preview, but had already anticipated it over the past months.

For the uninitiated, it is one of the most popular and complete “mobile” multitrack video editing apps in circulation: it is available for iPhone and iPad, and has an enviable review average on the App Store: 4.8 stars on 5 spread over more than 19,000 valuations – another remarkable figure, considering that the price of € 29.99 it’s quite high for a mobile app. Apple also named it iPad App of the Year 2021.

Samsung’s press release said that the software will be available for purchase on the Galaxy Store by the first half of 2022, while the developers have remained even more vague from a timing point of view (more precisely, they have not communicated anything because it is still too soon), but at the same time confirmed that the app will be available also on the Play Store and that will also arrive for Chrome OS. Unfortunately, those who own the iPad app and want to change the platform will have to buy it for a second time.

We currently have no information on compatible devices. The Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra are already confirmed, as we said, but more is not known. It is worth noting that on the App Store the main discriminating factor in this sense is the iOS version.