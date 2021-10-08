Luis von Ahn talks about Duolingo for mathematics

The Guatemalan Luis von Ahn revolutionized the language learning sector when he launched Duolingo in 2012, an application in which we can learn languages ​​for free from the web and mobile, with gamification as its central axis.

Luis von Ahn did not do it to get rich, he was already doing well thanks to the fact that he was the developer of Captcha and Recaptcha, he did it to democratize language learning, and he has succeeded. Duolingo today supports dozens of languages ​​and is used by 40 million people around the world.

Now he returns to battle with a new project that has mathematics as the protagonist, as we mentioned in August. It is an application that will be launched in 2022 and that will allow free access to a primary school mathematics learning platform.

They tell it on the BBC, where they interviewed Luis. He comments that thanks to smartphones, two-thirds of the human population can be reached, and alternatives must be offered so that the youngest do not get stuck only on TikTok and Instagram.

Duolingo rewards users with digital currencies, which is what gets a lot of people hooked on that productive screen time. At the same time that people use the app, Duolingo improves its model through data from multiple sources, and that model is also very valid for learning mathematics.

Learning math is not the same as learning languages

It is clear that for an Anglo-Saxon who wants to learn Spanish it is better to start with plurals rather than with subjunctives, but to an Italian the plurals will seem too simple, so it is not necessary to make him go through that lesson. With mathematics things change, language is universal.

He makes it clear in the interview:

[…] Translation from language to math may not be a straightforward equation, especially since the new target users will be primarily children.

Mathematics has a very different learning journey than languages, and Duolingo is not scientifically proven for mathematics, so it will be necessary to start with the experience to see if it captures the attention of young audiences.

It is not enough to simply be a digital version of the math homework.

It is clear that learning mathematics online is not an easy task, although there are YouTube channels that help a lot. During the next year we will see the launch, stay tuned.