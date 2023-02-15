Lufthansa: Flight cancellations and chaos at airports due to IT outage

The German airline Lufthansa has just announced that it has been forced to cancel and delay flights on its different airlines due to an IT issue.

The carrier did not immediately specify which airports were affected, but the departure board at its hub in Frankfurt showed a number of cancellations. Lufthansa is the largest airline group in Europe and also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines.

- Advertisement -

A Lufthansa spokesman said the group’s crisis team was working to determine the cause and extent of the outage. The company has also urged passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

German newspaper Bild reported scenes of “chaos” at the Frankfurt and Munich airports, highlighting problems with the check-in and boarding systems. Flight delays and cancellations can generate large costs for the company and significantly affect customer satisfaction.

Lufthansa, like other companies around the world, has experienced interruptions to its IT systems in the past. In 2019, the airline had to cancel more than 1,000 flights due to a cabin crew strike and IT systems outage. The company also suffered a major IT systems outage in 2018 that affected reservations and billing systems, causing hundreds of flights to be cancelled.

The company has created a crisis team to determine the cause and extent of the interruption and has asked passengers to check the status of their flights before going to the airport, but for now it has not provided information on what exactly has happened but it is believed that certain works in Frankfurt may be related to the theme.