Lucky Lotto player scoops €2.5 million jackpot in tonight’s draw

Lotto players should be checking their tickets after one lucky winner scooped over €2,500,000 on tonight’s Lotto draw.

There was just one winner of the total jackpot of €2,469,871.

The winning numbers were 9, 15, 28, 34, 39, and 46.

The bonus number was 26.

The Lotto Plus 1 and 2 jackpots were left unclaimed.

The Lotto Plus 1 numbers were 5, 9, 10, 12, 32, and 42, with a bonus of 47, and the Lotto Plus 2 draw read 9, 21, 29, 31, 39, 41, with a bonus of 2.

