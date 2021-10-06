Lucky escape for child trapped in car as Dublin Fire Brigade rush to the rescue

A child was accidentally locked in a car in a Dublin underground carpark forcing Dublin Fire Brigade to rush to the scene.

The hard-working firefighters went back to basics to rescue the child out of the car as quickly as possible.

Members of Kilbarrack’s D Watch used duct tape and a glass punch to break the window.

They tweeted: “Yesterday, Kilbarrack’s D Watch were called to a child accidentally locked in a car. Duct tape and a glass-punch did the job.”

The emergency is a reminder to parents of the dangers of leaving children in cars unattended, even if it is only for a couple of minutes.

The RSA have cautioned parents, reminding them that this split decision could lead to a great number of serious risks.

Their website said: “Infants or young children should never be left unattended in a motor vehicle.

“A variety of hazards can arise, even if you are only away for a short while.”

These hazards include the outbreak of fire, breathing problems on warm days, accidental trapping of children in electronically operated windows and leaving your car keys in the car.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Swords were were called to a car fire in Portrane.

Dublin Fire Brigade have warned that car fires can pose serious health risks to local communities.

They tweeted: “Firefighters from Swords have extinguished a car on fire in Portrane.

“Cars on fire produce toxic smoke and is not only a nuisance to people and households in the area, but can exacerbate chronic breathing problems.”

