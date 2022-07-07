HomeTech GiantsAppleLuck, the animated film arrives on Apple TV + on August 5th...

Luck, the animated film arrives on Apple TV + on August 5th | Trailer

The month of August will bring a new animated film titled to Apple TV + Luck, an original creation for the Cupertino streaming service that is unprecedented. This is in fact the first Apple TV + production made together with Skydance and will see among the voice actors of the original version, characters of the caliber of Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi GoldbergFlula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon.

From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the most unfortunate person in the world. When he suddenly finds himself in the Land of Fortune, never seen before, he must join the magical creatures that populate it to change his fate.

As for the direction, this was entrusted to Peggy Holmes, while the screenplay of Luck is the work of Kiel Murray known for example for Cars – Roaring Engines. Luck will land on Apple TV + on August 5th, so all that remains is to enjoy the first official trailer. Here it is to follow.

TRAILER

