HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftLucid Mode: Opera browser receives feature that enhances videos and images

Lucid Mode: Opera browser receives feature that enhances videos and images

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Lucid Mode: Opera browser receives feature that enhances videos and images
- Advertisement -

Opera is getting more and more interesting features as a VPN for Android users. Today we’re going to talk about a new feature that’s already available to users of the desktop version: Lucid mode for videos, which automatically improves their quality.

Lucid Mode for videos applies a sharpening filter so that the user has an improved experience when watching something through the browser that already includes support for Chrome extensions, integration with social networks and even TikTok.

See a demo of Lucid Mode in action:

- Advertisement -

To activate Lucid Mode, just install or update Opera to the latest version and click the button that appears at the top of the video being played. The color and sharpness filter automatically adjusts according to the media and is now available to everyone starting today, December 13th.

Lastly, Lucid Mode can also be enabled for images viewed in Opera. For this, open the settings sidebar and enable it. Note that images are only enhanced when viewed, as the original file remains unchanged if downloaded.

Download the latest version of Opera from the link:

  • Opera browser – download
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Alexa’s new accessibility features for Echo Show devices

Amazon is introducing three new accessibility features for Alexa, its virtual assistant, on Echo...
Europe

What do we know about the European Parliament corruption scandal?

A corruption scandal has shaken the European Parliament as Belgian police arrested a vice...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.