Luas passengers ‘terrified’ after armed gang storm tram and attack youth

An armed gang stormed a Luas and attacked a youth at a city centre stop in front of stunned passengers this evening.

The thugs, some of whom are understood to have been carrying knives, boarded the Green Line Luas at the Parnell Street stop shortly after 5:30pm.

The tram driver quickly alerted gardai while some passengers tweeted the Luas Twitter account saying they were “terrified” and pleaded for urgent help.

The Luas account quickly responded to say: “Our staff are aware of this and the Garda have been contacted.”

A garda spokesperson confirmed to Dublin Live they attended the scene but the gang fled before they arrived.

He said: “Gardaí were alerted to an incident of youths at the Luas line at Parnell Street in Dublin earlier today, assaulting a youth this evening Tuesday 28th September, 2021 at approximately 5.40p.m.

“A number of Garda units attended the scene and youths had dispersed upon arrival. Enquiries ongoing.”

Dublin Live has contacted Transdev for a response.

