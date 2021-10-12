Love Island star Toby Aromolaran heading to Dublin after squashing split rumours

Love Island runner up Toby Aromolaran is heading to Dublin, the star announced on his Instagram account.

The reality TV personality posted a video of himself about to board a plane to his Instagram story, writing, “Wo on our way! Dublin bound!”

Fans of the show were surprised towards the end of the series to find out that Toby had strong family roots in Ireland.

In fact, the semi-finalist is half Irish.

His heritage was revealed in the final episodes of this year’s season when Toby’s mother, who hails from County Mayo, visited the villa and got the chance to meet the 22-year-old’s new girlfriend, castmate Chloe Burrows.

He previously revealed that he was shocked to discover that people were unaware of his heritage, saying the he frequently brought up the fact that he was half Irish, half Nigerian during his time in the Love Island villa.

Speculation about a break up between Toby and Chloe sparked after she didn’t attend Toby’s launch party with BoohooMAN.

Toby has since stated during an Instagram Live with fans that the pair are still together.

