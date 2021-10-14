Lotto results Ireland: No winner of €19m jackpot but Dublin punter scoops up big prize

A lucky Dublin punter has scooped a whopping €250,000 in Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The winning numbers are 3, 11, 26, 27, 35, 42, and bonus number 25.

Sadly there was no winner of last night’s €19 million jackpot which is the highest amount ever seen in the history of the game.

The record-breaking jackpot has rolled over to Saturday night’s draw again.

The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners, meaning that we are set to see even bigger winners at the lower tier.

There was no winner of the €1 million Lotto Plus 1 prize either.

The winning numbers were 2, 9, 27, 34, 36, 21 and bonus number 25.

