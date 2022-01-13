Lotto results Ireland: National Lottery reveal everything you need to know for Saturday’s historic must-win draw

The roll over of the historic €19.06 million jackpot will finally come to an end on Saturday after Lotto bosses confirmed they will hold a “will be won” draw.

If no one matches six numbers yet again, the money will be split among winners at the next prize tier, either the Match 5 and Bonus or Match 5.

The jackpot hasn’t been won since June 9, which is 62 draws in a row. The prize has remained capped at €19.06 million since October 2.

Lotto spokesperson Fran Whearty appeared on Morning Ireland and confirmed at least one person will win the €19.06 million on Saturday.

He said: “Well what’s changed is the Lotto jackpot has been rolling since June. In that time we have had more than 24 million rolling down from the jackpot prizes. The jackpot has actually been capped since the 2nd of October.

“Just before Christmas, we applied for a change in the rules in the licence and so we are pleased to announce that we have received approval for this game change and we are looking forward to Saturday’s historic Will Be Won Lotto event which will see at least one person win the €19.06 million, and indeed the flow down in prizes that will come from sales for Saturday’s game.”

He explained what will happen to the jackpot if no one matches six numbers.

“So if somebody does match six numbers….they will win the €19 million. But because the jackpot is capped, the flow down in prizes will actually go down again to the lower prize tiers where there is winners. So the prize fund will be in excess of €19.06 million, we estimate that it will be between €21 and €22 million.

“If it’s not won, it will go down to the next winning prize tier. It will either be the Match 5 and Bonus, or indeed the Match 5, so you could see multiple winners sharing in that prize fund.”

Mr Whearty was asked how much money winning players will get if there are multiple winners.

He said: “You’ll have to get out your calculator, it all depends on the amount of players that we have at that level. So last night, we had three winners at Match 5 and the bonus prize, so they shared the excess prize value and they won €250,000 each.

“So in that situation, you would have three people sharing well over €20 million in prizes.”

Mr Whearty confirmed that Lotto rules have changed to avoid the jackpot rolling over so many times again.

From now on, a must-win draw will take place five draws after a jackpot has been capped.

He said: “So if you look back at the three previous Saturday draws prior to this roll, we actually had three winners in a row so this roll is so unusual.

“But we have amended our game rules so if it does happen again in that unusual occurrence, we will have a Will Be Won draw in the game rules. So five draws after cap in future, we will have a similar event if it happens again.

“We are asking people if you are playing, play for fun and play responsibly.”

