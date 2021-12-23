Lotto results Ireland: Lucky Dubliner scoops up massive sum in Christmas win

A lucky Dubliner has received the best Christmas present ever after scooping up nearly €800,000 in a massive lotto win.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold on Wednesday at Gough’s family-run store in the centre of Garristown village in north Co Dublin.

The winning numbers in last night’s draw were: 02, 05, 13, 22, 36, 43 and the bonus was 03.

Trisha Gough, owner of Gough’s store said: “We have a long running joke in the store and in the village that we were due a big Lotto win after our neighbours in the Naul won the €175 million EuroMillions jackpot a few years back!

“It’s not the €19 million jackpot but it’s still a life-changing sum for somebody in the village and honestly we are so happy for one of our lucky customers. It will be a day of celebration and excitement in the entire village today.”

The Lotto Match 5 + Bonus winner, who now has a ticket worth €799,664 is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

They should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Meanwhile, the record-breaking €19 million Lotto jackpot still remains up for grabs.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter