Lotto results Ireland: List of locations where lucky Dublin Lotto tickets were sold for Saturday’s draw

Dozens of people in the capital woke up a lot richer on Sunday morning, after 39 Dubs won the Match 5 + Bonus prize in Saturday’s Lotto jackpot draw.
The historic draw saw the top prize finally won after an unprecedented 63 rollovers.
One person took the €19.06 million, but there was an incredible 149 winners nationwide of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, all sharing €5.5 million.
And although it was Mayo who scooped the jackpot, there was a lot of luck in Dublin too with dozens of punters nabbing €36,687 each.
Seven of the Match 5 + Bonus Dublin winners purchased their ticket via the Lottery app and website, but the locations where the other 32 tickets were purchased has been revealed:
C & T Supermarkets, Holmpatrick Shopping Centre, Shenick Rd, Skerries, Co Dublin
Spar, 33 Oliver Plunkett Rd, Monkstown Farm, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Spar Oldcourt, Oldcourt Shopping Centre, Firhouse, Dublin 24
Eurospar, Unit 4 Northern Cross, Malahide Rd, Dublin 17
Fayas Retail, 40 Sallynoggin Rd, Dun Laoighaire, Co Dublin
Centra, 8 Main Street Howth, Co Dublin
Centra, Shanganagh Gardens, Shankill, Co Dublin
Centra, 22/23 Main Street, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Cards N Things, Unit 17/18 Citywest, S/C Dublin 24
The Natter Day to Day, Unit 26, Ongar Village, Dublin 15
Supervalu, 6-8 Clonkeen Rd, Deansgrange, Co Dublin
Supervalu, 9A Military Rd, Heuston South Quarter, Dublin 8
O’Hara’s Spar, The Stiles Rd, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Costcutter, Unit 4 Clonshaugh Shopping Centre, Dublin 17
Spar, Manor Mall Shopping Centre, Brackenstown Road, Swords, Co. Dublin
Nolagh Foods Ltd, Spar Artane, 3 Mornington Park, Artane, Dublin 5
Centra, 34 Lr Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9
Centra, 239 Swords Road, Santry, Dublin 9
Tesco Express, 47/48 Lower Dorset Street, Dublin 1
Mace Raheny, 3 All Saints Park, Raheny, Dublin 5
Circle K Cabra, 146 Cabra Road, Cabra, Dublin 7
Circle K Foxhall, Howth Road, Raheny, Dublin 5
Dunnes Stores, Portmarnock, Co Dublin
Campus Spar, Eastwall Rd, Dublin 1
Spar, 10 Errigal Rd, Drimnagh, Dublin 12
McHugh’s Store, St Patrick’s Rd, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
Tesco, Prussia Street, Dublin 7
Centra, 355 Ballyfermot Rd, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10
Spar, 52-53 Patrick Street, Dublin 8
Spar, Unit 5 Waterloo Exchange, Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 14
Tuthills, Ashleaf SC, Crumlin Cross, Dublin 12
Tesco, Phibsboro Shopping Centre
The National Lottery has urged players to check their tickets carefully and for the winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.
They said the lucky winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.
