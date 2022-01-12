Lotto results Ireland: Dubliner has just one day left to claim life-changing Euromillions prize

Time is running out for one Dubliner to claim a life-changing prize that they won during an October Euromillions draw.

The lucky ticket scooped the Match 5 prize worth €33,932 on October 15.

Ticket holders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize which means that the winner has only until the close of business tomorrow, January 13 to collect their money.

The ticket was sold on the day of the draw at Dunnes Stores in the Ilac Centre on Henry Street in Dublin 1.

The winning EuroMillions numbers for the Friday 15th October draw were: 21, 26, 31, 34, 49 and lucky stars 02, 05.

The National Lottery has urged all Dublin Euromillions players to check old tickets carefully.

A spokesperson said: “There is just one day to go until the claim deadline for the EuroMillions Match 5 prize worth €33,932 which was won on Friday 15th October.

“We are keen to hear from the winning ticket holder who purchased their ticket on the day of the draw at Dunnes Stores in the Ilac Centre on Henry Street in Dublin 1. The winner has until close of business tomorrow, Thursday 13th January, to claim their prize so we are urging any of our EuroMillions players who may have purchased their ticket for the 15th October draw in that store to urgently check their old tickets.

“If you are the winner, sign the back of your ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for you to claim your prize.”

