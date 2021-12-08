Lotto results Ireland: Dublin player running out of time to claim whopping €800k prize

Dublin Lotto players have been told to dig through their old tickets as a huge prize of €826,392 remains unclaimed.

The Match 5+Bonus prize was won during October 2nd’s draw and time is running out for the lucky Dubliner to get their winnings.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the Spar shop on Newtown Park Avenue in Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

The winner has until the close of business on Friday 31st December to come forward and claim the huge prize.

Meanwhile, Louth Lotto players have also been told to check their old Telly Bingo tickets.

A whopping €35,000 was won on Thursday, September 16 and the winner has yet to come forward.

The lucky ticket was sold at McDonnell’s Centra store in Hardman’s Gardens in Drogheda Town.

The deadline to claim this prize is close of business on Wednesday 15th December.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery urged players in those areas to re-check their tickets.

They said: “If you are either of these lucky winners, please be sure to sign the back of the tickets and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

