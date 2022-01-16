Lotto results Ireland: Breakdown of all prizes as 149 players scoop Match 5 + Bonus

Yesterday marked a historic day in Irish Lotto history as the record-breaking €19 million Lotto jackpot was finally won.

The lucky punter matched six numbers to scoop the prize, becoming the first Lotto jackpot winner since June 2021.

But there were plenty of other ticket holders who won big last night.

There was an incredible 149 winners of the Match 5 + Bonus, each winning €36,687.

And 250 people scooped the Match 5 prize, worth €1,366 each.

The Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 was also won and there were 692 winners of the raffle, each claiming €500.

The Lotto app and website crashed last night following a rush to buy tickets before the 7:45pm deadline.

The National Lottery apologised to those impacted by the technical glitch.

They said on Twitter: “Due to high traffic volumes, we are experiencing some technical difficulties with our website and app.

“We apologise to any players who may have been impacted. Tickets are available to buy in retail shops up until 7:45pm.

“Please be aware there may be queues.”

