Lotto results Ireland: 11 Dubliners scoop huge prizes during last two draws

Dubliners have been told to check their Lotto tickets carefully after 11 lucky players scooped huge prizes during the last two draws.

53 players around the country matched five numbers between the Christmas Day draw and Wednesday’s draw, 11 of which are from Dublin.

Three Dublin players matched five numbers on Christmas Day.

One of the tickets was purchased online. The other two were sold at Centrepoints Stores, Donaghmede Shopping Centre, Dublin 13 and Spar, Collins Avenue, Dublin 9.

14 other players around Ireland also matched five numbers on Christmas day so the lucky winners will each receive a whopping €40,224.

On Wednesday’s draw, there were 36 winners of the Match 5 prize, eight of which were from Dublin.

Two of the lucky Dubliners bought their tickets online.

The others were purchased at:

Centra 121 Capel Street

Centra 15 Claddagh Green, Ballyfermot

Centra No 7 Newsagents, Kingswood Heights Shopping Centre, Tallaght

Grange Service Station (Petrogas Group Ltd), Baldoyle

Day By Day, 191 Glenview Park, Tallaght

Supervalu, Pavilion Shopping Centre, Swords Village

All of the players won €22,778 each.

A National Lottery spokesperson asked all of the winners to contact their prize claims team.

They said: “It’s been a big week for Match 5 winners in Lotto this week. We saw 36 players from 16 counties benefit from the boosted prize fund for the Match 5 tier in last Saturday’s draw who went on to win €22,778 each.

“On Wednesday night, another 17 players had similar luck after matching 5 numbers in the midweek draw to win an incredible €40,224 each.

“Due to the jackpot remaining capped, the additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next winning prize tier with a winner and in both draws, this was the Match 5 category.

“We are advising all of the Match 5 winners from the past two draws to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.