Lost your Samsung mobile? So you can find it quickly

Published on

By Brian Adam
lose a mobile phone always turns out to be a frustrating and stressful experienceespecially for all the personal and valuable information we have in them, in addition to their economic value of course.

So, did you now lose your Samsung mobile? Well, breathe a little and relax, since fortunately, there are several options available to help you locate your lost device effectively. Therefore, today we will be showing you the different methods that you can use to find your lost Samsung mobile phone.

Use the Find My Mobile feature

If you have a Samsung mobile, one of the easiest options to find it is using the “Find My Mobile” function. This tool allows you to locate your mobile on a map, make it ring or even lock it and wipe your data remotely, and on newer Samsung devices, you can also locate your phone when you are offline. All you need to do then is the following:

– From a PC or other mobile, go to the Find My Mobile web page, located at https://smartthingsfind.samsung.com/.
– In the panel on the left, find the entry for the device you have lost and click on it.
– Now see the last known location of your mobile on the map.

Google no longer allows access to podcasts from its search engine
Use Google Find My Device

If your Samsung mobile does not have the “Find My Mobile” function activated or you do not have it at hand, another option is to use Google Find My Device. This tool works with any Android device and allows you to locate your mobile on a map, make it ring and also erase your data remotely. So to find your mobile, you will need to do the following:

– From a web computer, go to https://www.google.com/android/find/. You can also use the Android application of the platform.
– When prompted, sign in to your Google account. It must be that account that is linked to the same mobile that is lost.
– Choose your device in the left panel.
– Now look at the location of your mobile on the map.

Ask your operator for help

If none of the above options work, you may need to contact your carrier. Some operators offer location services for lost or stolen mobiles. You may have to provide them with information such as the IMEI number of your mobile so that they can help you find it, so it will be that or lose your mobile.

