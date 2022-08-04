“Lost Ollie” released its moving trailer and prepares us for the journey of a lost toy

Do you remember how sad it was to lose your favorite toy in childhood? is missing (Lost Ollie) It starts with that premise to take us through the long and dangerous of a colorful stuffed rabbit to reunite with its owner. Prior to release this month, Netflix revealed the official trailer that tells us a little about this journey that encloses Ollie and other people or toys he meets on his way home.

According to the official synopsis, “It tells the epic adventure of a lost toy that must face many dangers while trying to reunite with its owner, and the story of a boy who lost much more than a friend. This story seeks to connect us with our childhood, as well as to remind us of those special souls that we lost and that changed our lives forever.

“Lost Ollie” is based on the children’s book “Ollie’s Odyssey” by William Joyce. (Netflix)

The miniseries was created and written by Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the search for the samurai) based on Ollie’s Odysseya children’s book by the writer and illustrator William Joyce . The direction of the season was in charge of Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: a new universe). Both Tindle and Ramsey are executive producers alongside shawn levy (stranger things Y the adam project) and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment; Emily Morris; Brandon Oldenberg; and Lampton Enochs.

the cast of Lost Ollie is made up of Jonathan Groff as Ollie; Mary J Blige like Rosie; Tim Blake Nelson as Zozo; Gina Rodriguez as Momma; Jake Johnson as Daddy; Y Kesler Talbot like Billy. The production mixes the performances of real actors with computer generated characters in the case of the toys that we see move as if they were really alive.

Jonathan Groff gives his voice to the cuddly stuffed rabbit that stars in the miniseries. (Netflix)

A story that deserves to be told in a series for Netflix

For four years, the adaptation for the small screen of the exciting children’s book was promoted in the hands of Netflix. Confirmation of the project as such came in October 2020 in the form of a limited series that would be narrated from the perspective of the lost companion, something similar to what the animated franchise did. toy story in its first installment that premiered in 1995.

Announcing the forthcoming arrival of the title, Teddy Biaselli, director of teen and family series at Netflix, indicated that the plot is inspired by the story of Oscar winners Brandon Oldenburg and William Joyce, later turned into a publication for young readers: “Shannon connected deeply with the story and has brought Ollie to life with the same artistry and emotion that she put into Kubo, Coraline and the secret door and in his work Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, for which he won an Emmy. We’re thrilled to have award-winning Peter Ramsey helm this epic adventure as director and executive producer.”

The family court story promises to make us relive some childhood memories. (Netflix)

The idea behind this family-oriented miniseries is to bring back the memories of some childhood experiences where we established very strong bonds with inanimate objects. If we imagine that Ollie can move, speak and fight against adversity to return to his home, a fantastic story is born that mixes love, courage and perseverance to demonstrate the importance of friendship and family. Lost Ollie will be released on August 24 at Netflix.

