Lost Ark is now available to play for free: everything you need to know

By: Brian Adam

Date:

After its long period of development and adaptation for the West of almost eight years, finally yesterday was the launch date to start enjoying the final version of the Lost Ark in its “Free to Play” final game model, one of the most anticipated games of this month. However, with thousands of users waiting, a small implementation error It ended up resulting in several hours of delay that left many unable to play.

Although the game had actually been available for the last few days for those players who bought one of the Founders pack (currently no longer available), which enjoyed a small early access, this maintenance affected the entire user base.

YouTube Music continues to add sections with recommendations: now the radios

Fortunately the wait is over for everyoneand today we can finally start playing this role-playing game halfway between MMOs and dungeon crawlers, with great touches of PvE and PvP action that will satisfy any player.

So, taking advantage of its current popularity, fueled even more thanks to being the current game in fashion among streamers, we want to offer you some essential details about Lost Arkas well as some other important information such as the necessary equipment that we will need to play it.

Lost Ark Requirements

Lost Ark Minimum Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD HD6850
  • Storage: 50 GB of free disk space
  • DirectX:Version 9.0c
  • Others: Internet connection is required to play

Although these are fairly low requirements, we should have no problem moving the game in resolutions up to 1080p with some quality options under the high settings, although without a doubt the best thing to do in terms of performance would be to stay in the options game recommendations.

Lost Ark Recommended Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5
  • Memory: 50GB RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050
  • Storage: 4 GB of free disk space
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Others: Internet connection is required to play

With an important jump, although still quite easy to achieve, this configuration will allow us to play in 1440p and high quality.

To

How to activate the new dark theme of Microsoft Office for Android

About Lost Ark

Embark on an odyssey in this gigantic and vibrant fantasy world and explore unknown places, search for lost treasures and challenge yourself with their exciting fights. In this action-packed RPG, your class and advanced class will define your fighting style, which you can also customize with various abilities, weapons and equipment to unleash your full power against hordes of enemies, colossal bosses and the forces of darkness that surround you. seek the power of the Ark.

dive in hugely satisfying RPG-style progress and combat of action as you complete quests, loot and fight in a world of MMO. Whether you want to play alone or in a group with your friends or with other adventurers from around the world, an epic adventure awaits you. Fight in the open world or delve into the Dungeons of Chaos, engage in hand-to-hand PvP duels, prove your courage in epic quests, take on bosses of all sizes, and stand against the Daemon Legion to reclaim the power and light of the lost ark

you can explore seven large and varied continents, as well as the seas that separate them. In them, you’ll find vibrant cultures, strange fantastic beasts, and unforeseen wonders waiting to be discovered. Investigate the secrets of Arkesia, prove your might in battles and raids, compete against other players in PvP, travel to distant islands in search of hidden treasures, face groups of enemies and colossal bosses in the open world and much more.

Gaming

Lost Ark is now available to play for free: everything you need to know

