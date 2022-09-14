HomeTech NewsCybersecurityLorenz ransomware uses Mitel's MiVoice Connect VoIP phones as a springboard

Lorenz ransomware uses Mitel’s MiVoice Connect VoIP phones as a springboard

Tech NewsCybersecuritySocial NetworksTwitter

Published on

By Brian Adam
lorenz ransomware uses mitels mivoice connect voip phones as a.jpg
lorenz ransomware uses mitels mivoice connect voip phones as a.jpg
- Advertisement -

Attackers are currently exploiting a critical vulnerability in mitel phone systems. Security updates are available.

 

A vulnerability in VoIP phones from Mitel’s mivoice connect series is currently being used as a loophole for the lorenz blackmail trojan. If such phones are used in companies, admins should quickly update the devices and thus close the gap.

- Advertisement -

 

Security researchers from Artic Wolf came across the attacks. In their report, they state that the attackers participated in a “critical“Gap (CVE-2022-29499) to get a foothold in the IT infrastructures of companies. They should then wait around a month and then let the ransomware Lorenz off the leash.

Google changes the behavior of YouTube: goodbye to jump in the video with a tap on the progress bar

The malware is supposed to smuggle files to the attackers via the actually legitimate application FileZilla. The encryption of data on Windows systems should be done via Bitlocker. Lorenz is supposed to do an ESXi encryption himself.

The group behind the malware should then demand a ransom. Following the current ransomware trend, they threaten to publish the copied internal data in order to increase the pressure on victims.

Patch now!

- Advertisement -

In a warning message, the manufacturer states that MiVoice Connect (Mitel Service Appliances – SA 100, SA 400 and Virtual SA) are specifically affected by the malicious code vulnerability. Versions up to and including 14.2 and 19.2 SP3 are threatened. The manufacturer states that the security problem in the Issue 19.3 to have solved. Anyone who cannot install the security update can use a script provided by the manufacturer as a temporary workaround to protect the system from attacks.

Admins should also pay attention to whether the systems must be publicly accessible from the Internet. Ultimately, this increases the attack surface and attackers could attack phones directly. A security researcher found 19,000 such directly accessible systems using the Shodan search engine.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Microsoft Teams has a new tool to sign documents during meetings

The Microsoft team is testing a new tool that will make it easier for...
Gaming

Western Digital and Epic Games present a “Fortnite” microSDXC for the Switch

Western Digital has introduced the first officially licensed Fortnite themed card for the Nintendo...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.