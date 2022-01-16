Lord Mayor welcomes 35 new firefighters into Dublin Fire Brigade

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland has welcomed 35 new firefighters into the Dublin Fire Brigade.

There has been reports of staff shortages in Dublin Fire Brigade which a veteran firefighter says is putting the public and Dublin Fire Brigade at risk.

This week, 35 firefighter paramedic recruits performed their passout parade after several months of intensive training.

They were allocated to the various Dublin Fire Brigade Stations across the city and started their first watch on Saturday.

Lord Mayor of Dublin City Council Alison Gilliland said: “I would like to congratulate our new Firefighter paramedics and wish them a long, safe and successful career in Dublin Fire Brigade.

“They join an effective, efficient and committed essential service in the city and I have no doubt that they will make a great contribution to it.

She added: “I am also delighted to confirm that another firefighter recruit class is scheduled to commence on February 7th next, with 45 new recruits joining Dublin Fire Brigade to commence their training.”

However, veteran firefighter Luke McCann previously told Dublin Live that Dublin City Council are “gambling” with the safety of the public and firefighters by allowing “crisis” staff shortages to continue.

He added that one class of 35 recruits would not be enough to fill the gaps.

““To resolve this crisis, we need to get those 80 people in training now, and in two simultaneous classes, one after the other,” he said. “It’s been done before, it’s not unprecedented.”

