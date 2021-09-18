Lord Mayor of Dublin launches new community led initiative for Drimnagh

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland launched the a new community led initiative for the Drimnagh area.

The ‘Dynamic Drimnagh Forum’ wants to bring positive change to the area as it undergoes significant development.

The team will be made up of of voluntary groups, locals and those that work in the area.

The new initiative was launched in Brickfield Park today at 2pm as part of the Drimnagh Festival.

Members of the ‘Dynamic Drimnagh Forum’ hope to give the area a collective voice and campaign for new facilities in the area.

The forum has been two years in the making and will be led by an independent chair.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin said she was excited to support the forum at its launch.

She said: “I am here with you to bear witness to the birth of one such initiative, and formally launch the Dynamic Drimnagh Forum.

“I am excited to learn about this new, community led initiative which has been 2 years in the making and is ready to go to work.

“The aim of the Dynamic Drimnagh Forum is to give Drimnagh a collective voice, and to bring the full force of all the wonderful groups that give life to this area, working as one, to things that are important to this place.”

The Chair of the Steering Committee Dynamic Drimnagh Forum, Iseult Byrne was involved in developing the programme.

She believes that the area will undergo massive changes in the next few years.

She said “The Dynamic Drimnagh forum aims to support, advocate and encourage unity in the community as Drimnagh develops.

“We are aware that Drimnagh is undergoing and will undergo significant change and development in the coming years.

“Our aim is to support a strong inclusive, creative and caring Drimnagh where the community plays a leadership role in managing development and transformation”.

