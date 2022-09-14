Loóna, an app to help you sleep and stay asleep

If you find it hard to after a hard day of work and activity, you’re not alone. Millions of people around the world have trouble falling and staying asleep, and that has dire consequences for our health and concentration on a day-to-day basis.

Lying in bed and noticing that the head is going a thousand, changing posture, blaming the heat or cold, getting up to drink water, lying down again… it is not easy to relax, but there are several methods that can be used, and Today I will comment on one in the form of a mobile application.

This is Loóna, a sleep app that won the Google award in 2020, designed to calm a racing mind and lull you to sleep through relaxing interactive content.

When opening the app, we find relaxing music and a series of questions related to the reason why we need the app. Now we can choose a palette of colors, dream places and sounds. From a forest to a fairytale castle, there are several options.

We already have the environment, the colors and the sound, so it’s time to set the sleep schedule, with the option to connect with Apple Health to track sleep.

Each person will get a personalized sleep plan, but everything takes time. Loóna recommends taking an hour to relax using the app, but we can adjust the time to our liking.

It is clear that an hour to relax seems like a long time, but there are cases in which people have real problems in this matter, taking several hours to fall asleep.

During all that time we will be in the chosen landscape, doing activities such as coloring in a rotating diorama while listening to a voice and sounds in the background. The voice tells us stories, and helps us to perform breathing exercises.

It is also possible to access the Stories tab, where we will have all the stories used in the dream landscapes and we will be able to select the desired one, or in the music tab, where we will have the relaxing ambient sounds.

There is a premium plan called Loóna Plus, which will give us access to the entire Loóna catalog, since the free material is limited.

Although it can be useful for many, I personally prefer to spend time reading a book with my Pocketbook, adjusting the light so as not to wake my partner while my mind gradually relaxes.