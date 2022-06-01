Looks like you won’t have to break the bank to buy an AM5 motherboard.

During the last event dedicated to Zen 4, AMD took the opportunity to present the new chipsets that will be used by AM5 motherboardsand also offered more details about the Ryzen 7000 processors. The AM5 socket represents an important change of course on the part of AMD, since it means the abandonment of the PGA system in favor of the LGA system, that is, it is a goodbye to the classic pins that we had been seeing up to the Ryzen 5000. All Ryzen 7000 will use grid contact arrays.

Socket AM5 motherboards will also use DDR5 memory, and will be backed by the new 600 series chipsets. As we told you at the time, AMD plans to offer a total of four different chipsets:

X670 Extreme chipset which will offer further integration of the PCIe Gen5 standard and be ready for extreme overclocking.

which will offer further integration of the PCIe Gen5 standard and be ready for extreme overclocking. Chipset X670 which will allow PCIe Gen5 to be used in both the PCIe x16 slot and storage and will offer enhanced overclocking capabilities.

which will allow PCIe Gen5 to be used in both the PCIe x16 slot and storage and will offer enhanced overclocking capabilities. Chipset B650 – With more basic overclock support and PCIe Gen5 limited to storage.

– With more basic overclock support and PCIe Gen5 limited to storage. Chipset A620: no overclock support, and we assume no PCIe Gen5 as well.

Obviously, AM5 motherboards with the X670E and X670 chipsets will be the most expensive. Models equipped with the B650 chipset should be cheapand those that integrate the A620 chipset should be in the low range and have a price according to that range, although until now we had no reference that would allow us to place these chipsets in a specific price range, something that has changed thanks to a interesting rumour.

AM5 motherboards will have a starting price of less than 100 euros

At least in the cheaper models that, as you may have already imagined, will be equipped with the AMD A620 chipset. These motherboards could be an interesting option for build powerful yet affordable PCs, as happened at the time with the A520 motherboards, although we would have to give up overclocking and PCIe Gen5.

In the attached image you can see that this rumor lists a new chipset that was not officially confirmed by AMD, the B650Eand also says that the prices it collects could go up between 20 and 30 dollars if it is integrated in support of the new USB 4 standard. It is an important detail, since in the cheapest models it can mean an increase in cost that not everyone would be willing to face.

I have reviewed the prices provided by this rumor and I have compared them with the prices of the equivalent previous generations, and the truth is that I think that with a little adjustment they make a lot of sense. Here is an estimate adapted to the Spanish market with possible prices in euros:

AM5 motherboards with A620 chipset will start at between 60 and 70 euros.

The models with chipset B650 will have a starting price of just over 100 euros and it is likely that we will see very cheap variants below even that figure, as has happened with AM4 motherboards with B550 chipset.

and it is likely that we will see very cheap variants below even that figure, as has happened with AM4 motherboards with B550 chipset. AM5 motherboards with B650E chipset could be a premium version of the above, but it makes no sense to think that they will beat the X670 models with their starting price. I lean even though they will have a base price of about 150 euros.

In the case of AM5 motherboards with X670 chipset, their starting price should be between 200 and 250 euros.

Finally we have the AM5 motherboards with X670E chipset, which will have a starting price of between 300 and 350 euros.

Please note that we are talking about starting pricesand that obviously the superior motherboards, with higher quality finishes, better features and premium designs will be much more expensive.