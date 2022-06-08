Looking Glass 65, holograms on the big screen

There is a company that aims to bring holograms into homes, not just companies or exhibitions, and has been working with various screens for the last few months, although for now at quite high prices.

In 2021 we saw their 4K UHD lightfield screen and a 32-inch 8K, but now they have taken it a step further with the Looking Glass 65.

Shawn Frayne is the CEO of the company, and he is convinced that a 65-inch screen, which does not require special glasses to view 3D content, is the ideal solution to take the big step in this category.

They present it as a screen 5 times larger than any other 3D holographic display ever demonstrated in the lab by any other company. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio, with a color depth of over a billion colours, but the amazing thing is that it can produce holograms with four times the depth of any other device.

The system generates up to one hundred different perspectives of 3D visuals from 100 million points of light every sixtieth of a second. From a practical point of view, this would allow 3D to be offered to a maximum of 50 people at the same time.

The Looking Glass 65 display will include application development tools and is compatible with plugins for Unity, Unreal, Blender and more.

At the moment it is only being used by some entertainment companies at the 2022 Tribeca Festival in New York. In this Festival the first holographic film is being broadcast: Zanzibar: Trouble in Paradise.

If the 32-inch 8K Gen2 was $20,000, this must be much more expensive, but no pricing details have been released yet.