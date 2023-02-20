Looking for a streaming service that is cheaper than Netflix? Well, here are 4 of the best alternatives today

You may already know this, but it doesn’t hurt to remember that Today is where there are more options for streaming services to watch series, movies and documentaries, when, where and how you want.

And although Netflix is ​​one of the best-known platforms in general, there are several cheaper alternatives that can surely attract your attention, so today we have come with this article that includes up to 4 of the best options you can find for less than NetflixNot counting the one coming later this month, SkyShowtime, so let’s go for it.

Movistar Plus+ Lite

We start with a very interesting option and perhaps a little unexpected for you, Movistar Plus+ Lite. And it is that despite the fact that you are not a client of Movistar mobile networks or fiber, you have the alternative of accessing its streaming platform through Movistar Plus+ Lite, who It has a cost of 8 euros per month for the first months and that includes various channels of the chain, in addition to some others such as TNT, AMC, or Fox.

HBO Max

Now comes a much better known name to everyone in the world of entertainment, and in case you didn’t know, HBO offered a lifetime offer of HBO Max for 4.99 euros per month, but in case you couldn’t reach it, currently the monthly subscription is priced at 8.99 eurosnot to mention that you can also opt for the annual plan that has a 35% discount.

filming

The time has come to talk about Filmin, a streaming service originating in Spain that has a wide variety of film classics in its ranks, as well as new titles typical of Spanish cinema and the international section. Its price? 7.99 euros per month, although you could also save some money if you purchase the annual subscription (84 euros).

Amazon Prime Video

Last but not least, Amazon Prime Video also joins this list, being in fact the cheapest option of all. 4.99 euros per month, the best price of all that we have shown, this without taking into account that they also offer the best annual subscription price on the market (49.99 euros). Regarding its catalog, you will have access to all the available material, that is, the original Prime Video productions and all the content to which they have rights.