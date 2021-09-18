Looking for a nearby business? WhatsApp is on it

It seems that Facebook does not want to rest on its laurels with WhatsApp and the movement around the messaging app is quite a lot lately, especially when it comes to new features. The funny thing is that a privacy vampire such as the company directed by Mark Zuckerberg is implementing according to what things, when in principle they do not benefit.

We are talking, for example, about end-to-end encrypted backups, the great hole in WhatsApp’s encryption that is finally going to close, although being a proprietary application, you have to believe it – that encryption works as they say and that Facebook has not reserved a back door to skip it when convenient – and trust that things are as they are told.

But if everything is fully encrypted and users cannot be snooped, how do you monetize the service? Facebook has had different ideas over time and one of the most repeated has been that of direct contact between users and companies, an idea on which WhatsApp Business was built: as a contact and customer service channel. It worked in part.

It worked in part because many companies today use WhatsApp as a means of contact with their customers, but monetization is supposed to be far from what is expected. Be that as it may, Facebook will continue to insist on it and is now preparing a kind of directory based on user location so that it can discover businesses that it has nearby and with which, of course, it can contact.

From what is said, this turn of the screw to WhatsApp Business is already being tested in Brazil and it is not expected to spread to the rest of the world soon, but details of it have been released, such as that it would be a directories in conditions , with businesses categorized by segments and not a simple list … and that the location issue would guarantee user privacy.

Who pays? It’s obvious: companies. You just have to remember the scandals of yesteryear, even before Facebook bought WhatsApp, when the service expected its avid users to pay a whopping 89 cents a year, and they rebelled like an attempted robbery. This is how it goes!