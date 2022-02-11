Looking for a gift for Valentine’s Day?

We are still dispensing the last pieces of nougat that remain at home and, suddenly, It turns out that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.. So just around the corner that, if you don’t take care of yourself, you may find yourself in trouble if you still haven’t thought about what to give your partner (or for yourself, if you belong to the school that love understood well, start with yourself).

And it is that although for many people Valentine’s Day is not a particularly noteworthy celebration, in the end, in most cases, at least one of the parties expects to receive some details (or detail, which are always appreciated). And in the end, it is always nice to give something to the loved one, although in cases like this there is a certain social condition.

On the other hand, over the years I have already met certain people who systematically give away the 13th or the 15th of February, in order to demonstrate that the really important thing is the detail, not the date, no matter how Valentine’s Day it is. And this, in fact, can be extrapolated to the rest of the nondescript normal days of the year.

So, whether you are one of the people who adore Valentine’s Day and never skip gifts on this date, of those who compromise for their partner or, even, of those who decide to celebrate their singleness by giving themselves something, we are going to Suggest some gifts with which to make next February 14th a happy and special day. And yes, the gift is only a small part: The most important thing is to remind that person how you feel about them.… and this also applies to every day of the year, not just for Valentine’s Day.

laptops

Has your partner needed to change his laptop for a long time and you want to give him a big surprise? Well this Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14ITL05 Intel Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB SSD/14″ It is a very balanced option, which also has a 9% discount, so its current price is €679.

Or maybe what you are looking for is a Chromebook? In this case you can save no less than 20% when buying an HP ChromeBook 14a-NA0004NS Intel Celeron N4020/4GB/64GB eMMC/14″which these days can be yours (or your partner’s) for just €239.

Is your partner a gamer? Well then you can throw the house out the window and make him speechless for Valentine’s Day with this spectacular Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HM-HN014 Intel Core i7-11800H/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX 3060/15.6″. Yes, these are big words, but it currently has a 13% discount, so its final price is €1,299.

Do you prefer (or does your partner prefer) AMD? Well then you can succeed with this Asus ROG G513QM-HF070 AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX3060/15.6″a top of the range in performance that has a huge discount, no less than 16%, which leaves its final price at €1,499.

For content creators, gamers who love big screens and users of the same profile, this MSI Pulse GL76 11UEK-038XES Intel Core i7-11800H/32GB/1TB SSD/RTX 3060/17.3″ It will be the gift of the year, maybe even the decade. And the stars have aligned so that it is on sale precisely these days, with a discount of 16%, which leaves its price at €1,499.

What to give to a person who spends all day here and there? Well, a laptop designed especially with mobility in mind. And that is precisely what this Acer Chromebook Spin 311 offers Mediatek MT8183/4GB/32GB eMMC/11.6″ touch. It’s light, flexible like a contortionist and, with a 12% discount, its price these days is €248.99.

Another very interesting Chromebook, and therefore an excellent gift for Valentine’s Day, is this HP ChromeBook 14b-na0002ns AMD Ryzen 3 3250U/8GB/64GB eMMC/14″,

Pavillion is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious families of devices on the market. And that is achieved with computers like this HP Pavilion Aero 13-be0016ns AMD Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB SSD/13.3″a very balanced option, and with its current 10% discount it can be your Valentine’s gift for €869.

Aorus is synonymous with extreme performance and with the recent arrival of Alder Lake models, it’s a great time to find previous generation models, with exceptional features and premium components, at the most competitive prices. Such is the case of this Gigabyte AORUS 15P KD-72ES224SH Intel Core i7-11800H/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX 3060/15.6″with which you can make someone very happy for Valentine’s Day, and with a 9% discount you can now buy it for 1,739.89 euros.

The Microsoft Surface family is a safe bet. If you want to check how good the Redmond hardware is, now you can get a Microsoft Surface Go 2 Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y/8GB/128GB/10.5″ touch with a discount of 13% on its original price, which is now in 509 euros.

Do you want to give a laptop but your budget is very tight? No problem, this Samsung Chromebook 4 XE310XBA-K01ES Intel Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB eMMC/11.6″ It is a most economical option, which offers an unbeatable value for money.

Although we usually associate Razer with gaming and LEDs, the truth is that the technology company also has high-end general-purpose devices… which are also a great option for gaming. An example? This Razer Book FHD+ Intel Core i7-1165G7/16GB/256GB SSD/13.4″ touchwhich has a 9% discount that leaves its price at €1,449.

smartphones

If you want to go big this Valentine’s Day and you don’t have budget problems, you can leave your partner with his mouth open and his heart beating at twice its normal speed with a Samsung Galaxy S21, the jewel in the crown of Samsung, and that has lowered its price to 609.90 euros.

Do you want to give a jump to the next generation of cellular connectivity for an amazing price? Well, yes, it is possible, and also, from the hand of Samsung. And it is that now you can get a Samsung Galaxy A22 5G with 64 gigabytes for an exceptional price thanks to an offer, which leaves its price in just €199.

If you are looking for an even cheaper option, you will be surprised by this Samsung Galaxy A12 with 32 gigabytes of storage. An entry-level smartphone that can become a good Valentine’s gift for just €129.

One of the most interesting mid-range options today is this OnePlus Nord 2 5G with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage. In addition, during these days it has a discount of 8%, so you can get hold of it for €367.86.

Have you set a limit of 100 euros for Valentine’s gifts? No problem! And it is that you can get a Xiaomi Redmi 9A for only €99. You’ll even have a euro left over for wrapping paper!

POCO phones are usually an excellent option, both in the entry-level and mid-range. And one of the best examples of this is this POCO F3 5G, a mid-range with great aspirations, and thanks to an offer from Amazon it can become your gift for only €339.99.

Do you know what a smartphone makes very good friends with and, in addition, is a gift for Valentine’s Day? With a smart watch. And a particularly recommended option in this regard is the Huawei Watch GT2 Sport, which has also experienced a spectacular price drop, of no less than 46%, and which can now be yours (or your gift) for just €129.

Accessories and home

How many of the hours that you could spend together, do you have to dedicate to cleaning the home? And what better present for Valentine’s Day than giving each other more time to share? Well, the Conga 999 Vital vacuums, sweeps and mops simultaneously, leaving the floor immaculate without you having to worry about anything or, in any case, deciding what you are going to watch on Netflix. Its price has dropped by 48%, so you can get it for only €149.

And now that we are talking about plans for a sofa, a movie and a blanket… is it time to make the leap to a new television? Well, think about how happy you will be watching your favorite movies and series on this brand new Samsung QE50Q65AAUXXC 50″ QLED UltraHD 4K. If it’s your Valentine’s gift, your relationship will also become 4K, and that with the 14% discount it currently has, its price has dropped to 599 euros.

Has the series finished and now do you want to see Jaime Altozano’s latest video? Or maybe remember a Disney classic? Historical emissions of Un, Dos, Tres? No problem, as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers access to all major streaming services. A gift for Valentine’s Day that, in addition, thanks to its lower price, will cost you only €39.99.

With headphones you can kill two birds with one stone: give a sensational gift and say goodbye to having to listen to his endless games of whatever he plays. Our recommendation is these Creative Sound BlasterX H6 with 7.1 sound, which will allow your partner to better enjoy games… and you the comforting silence. Its price? Within reach of all pockets, €47.09.

From dream sports cars and faster-than-wind prototypes, to huge trucks with 374 wheels on each side, driving simulators stir the passions of a huge number of gamers. If that’s the case with your partner, with the Logitech G920 Driving Force for Xbox One and PC you’ll make them hit the gas to get to your heart’s content as quickly as possible. It also has a discount of 29%, so its price has dropped to 282€.99.

Do you miss spending more time together? With the right amount of coffee you can subtract a few hours from sleep and enjoy your relationship more (but without going overboard, beware, you have to take care of the tension). With the De’Longhi Perfetto Magnifica S you can enjoy delicious and creamy espressos, as well as coffees with milk foam thanks to its built-in frother. And yes, you can prepare the coffees two at a time. Its price has dropped no less than 22%, so you can share caffeine and hours stolen from sleep by 309,90 euros.

