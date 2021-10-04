Looking for a cure for insomnia? This list of songs could help you sleep

Rest is absolutely necessary for good health and good spirits, but many people have trouble falling asleep at night. Science has been exploring possible minimally invasive treatments, many of which aim to alleviate worry and promote relaxation. But the insomnia cure seems to be simpler than we believe: certain songs could help us sleep.

A playlist created by DJ and sleep specialist Tom Middleton has been approved by several scientists for its beneficial effects. His album titled Sleep better contains acoustic sounds with a slow rhythm that helps you fall asleep. Could this be the definitive cure against insomnia and all its derived ills?

A music scholar worried about insomnia

Since the 1990s, Middleton has been producing music under different names, notably Reload, Cosmos, and The Modwheel. But, in addition to being a pioneering electronic musician, he has worked as a sound designer, DJ, and music producer; including as a certified sleep science coach with training in mental health first aid. In addition, he is co-president of the AFEM Health Group.

But all this success hasn’t stopped the sound scholar from having trouble sleeping. He himself claimed that during his tours he experienced episodes of insomnia, which, in part, motivated him to create a musical work to help people sleep.

An album with scientifically based bedtime songs

For this, he did not work solely on the basis of his inspiration and musical experience; He also consulted the scientific basis to give it greater validity and provide a certified product to the vast music market.

“What’s on the market right now has never been scientifically proven, it’s not based on real science,” Middleton said of his work. “I thought it would be really interesting to see what research has been done, what sounds are known to be effective, and what noises have been tested.”

The documents and opinions of other experts were mixed and coordinated with his own experience in his tours as a musician to give an impressive result. “I added to that the intuition I had developed of playing festivals and chill-out clubs all these years,” he explained.

Music, part of a new sleep routine

To take advantage of its benefits, it is best to start listening to the songs before it is time to go to sleep. In this way, we can prepare our body and mind for rest.

Once in bed, it is recommended to close your eyes and try to relax listening to soft and slow melodies. In theory, the harmony and continuity of the sounds on the Sleep Better album are conducive to clearing the mind, relaxing the body as we head towards deep sleep. But it is also known that the soft sounds of nature and animals can help in this.

The songs on the record are designed to lower the heart and respiratory rates of those who listen to them and, consequently, lower blood pressure. With this, a sufficiently relaxing effect is sought to drive listeners to sleep.

“So far it has been quite effective,” said its creator. “When we tested it, we noticed that the heart rate is slowing and people are falling asleep.”

Additional tips to cure insomnia

So everything indicates that it works. Middleton himself claimed that he and his team had to add a disclaimer to the music product. “Don’t listen to this while driving, operating machinery or underwater,” he said with a laugh.

But not everything is rosy with this cure for insomnia. Despite the great benefits that music offers for our health, experts advise against sleeping listening to it all night. Instead, listening to it before bed and scheduling it to turn off is a safer and more convenient way to enjoy its benefits.

