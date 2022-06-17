Look how cool this Kubb Mini is, a mini-PC without fans and very elegant

The French manufacturer Bleu Jour is a specialist in minicomputers and stands out for its elegant and compact designs. The new Kubb Mini is a sampler, in the shape of a cube, a tremendously reduced size and without annoying fans.

The Kubb Mini measures less than 7 cm and is made in a cnc aluminum block which helps dissipate heat through a series of ventilation holes cut into the metal. Internal passive cooling heatsinks eliminate the need for fans for quiet operation.

Its internal hardware is based on Intel’s ‘Jasper Lake’ platform, processors especially intended for mini-PCs or other entry-level equipment. The Bleu Jour model in particular mounts a Celeron N5105 with 4 cores / 4 threads clocked from 2 to 2.8 GHz, 4 Mbytes of L2 cache, and integrated Intel Gen 11 graphics. It’s not a gaming GPU (nor does it claim to be), but it does offer basic 3D acceleration and is capable of power 4K monitors.

Its compact size does not prevent it from having connectivity basics and we see four USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB Type C, an HDMI output, a memory card reader and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Also Bluetooth and Wi-FI, with two removable external antennas to help with wireless reception.

For memory and storage, it mounts 8 Gbytes of RAM and a SATA 3.0 SSD. The first is soldered to the baseplate, while the second is on a user-replaceable M.2 2242 card by removing the bottom of the mini-PC.

The Kubb Mini will be sold in a limited edition at launch, just 200 units because it takes the manufacturing partner four hours to produce each chassis from a block of aluminium. For this reason the mini-PC is a bit more expensive than other models in this performance range: 350 euros.

Bleu Jour has other larger and more powerful models in its catalogue, while maintaining the elegance of design and build quality, such as this Kubb with an Intel Core Gen11 processor. And if you are looking for this type of equipment, you can review the latest developments in our mini-PC tag. There is a lot on offer and of all sizes, features and prices.