Lonely people spend a lot more time on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Loneliness leads to spending more time on social networks, mainly on Facebook. This is one of the conclusions of an internal report prepared by Mark Zuckerberg’s company in 2018 and that has now seen the light as part of the investigations that are being carried out following the complaint by Frances Haugen, a former employee of the company, before the American justice.

Users who feel lonely can enter Facebook twice as often in the same day

This does not have to be something negative or have any consequence, but it does demonstrate a reality: if you spend more time you only spend, as a general rule, more time connected to this social network.

According to the report, people who are or feel alone spend an hour a day on average browsing the social network. In addition, they connect more times a day to the platform than people who have a partner or who carry out an active life with more people.

The study details, for example, that people who are alone enter more sections such as “Facebook Memories”, Facebook memories that show posts made in the past. Depending on the circumstance, they can do it up to twice as many times as other people.

The company says in the report that Facebook helps fight loneliness more than other social networks, such as Instagram, Twitter or even applications to flirt and meet other people.

However, using Facebook is not the ideal remedy to combat loneliness, according to the people who participated in the study. It seems that listening to music, spending time with friends or even watching television or consuming videos on YouTube makes them feel less alone than spending time on the social network.

As Facebook has pointed out, the objective of carrying out this study was nothing more than to understand the relationship between the social network and users’ feelings of loneliness, in order to be able to develop products and services that would help them combat this. negative feeling.

.