Loki: Season 2 gets a premiere date on Disney Plus

It may not seem like it, but it’s been two long years since the first season of Loki hit Disney Plus and opened the door to multiple timelines. Now, it’s time to finally check out when the second season of the series will hit the platform.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige didn’t have much to share in terms of fascinating Loki season 2 plot details during his Disney presentation this week, but he did finally announce the premiere dates for Loki season 2 and Echo season 1. , the Hawkeye spin-off series starring Alaqua Cox as its titular heroine. The second season of Loki will premiere on october 6thfollowed by the premiere of Echo’s first season on November 29th.

Following the traditional formula, the second season of Loki will also have new episodes being released weekly.. About that, all episodes of season 1 of Echo will be released at oncefollowing the model adopted by Netflix. Echo revolves around Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American superhero who has the talent to mimic any opponent’s fighting style. In the comics, Maya was also involved in the Daredevil, Moon Knight, and Avengers stories.

So, looking forward to the upcoming Marvel Studios premieres on Disney Plus?