“Loki” returns with a new season to continue telling the story of Thor’s brother

One of the series that caused a great impact when it premiered on Disney+ it was Lokithe series that showed the adventures of the of Thor and d to expand marvel universeTherefore, it was no surprise to anyone that the show was quickly renewed for a second , the first details of which were released this weekend.

Kevin FeigPresident of Marvel Studios took to the stage to share a series of new announcements as the MCU and that is part of the already announced Phases 4, 5 and 6, also known as The Multiverse Saga.

New details of the second season of “Loki” were revealed. (Instagram @ Jayne Lyons)

Cast members who attended the performance include Tom Hiddleston like the god of mischief himself Loki, Owen Wilson as the agent Mobius, Sophia DiMartino What Sylvie and the new cast member Ke Huy Quan.

- Advertisement -

A hey quanhas recently been seen as waymond in fantastic production Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. He joins the cast as a new character, seen in the footage as the owner of some kind of futuristic store.

returns-with-a-new-season-to-continue-telling-the.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> The series continues to film in London. (DisneyPlus) returns-with-a-new-season-to-continue-telling-the.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

In the short footage shown behind closed doors to D23 attendees, it showed Loki returning to the TVA offices after the end of the first season. But things are different; the offices are dirty and dilapidated.

Loki slowly explore the building and then hit a wall with a staff which opens to reveal a statue of kang. Later we see Sylvie in what appears to be a record store London and a group of variants of the protagonist teaming up in the British city. Later you see the character already Mobius joking over coffee.

The first part of “Loki” became the most watched Marvel series on Disney +. (DisneyPlus)

Jokingly and visibly cheerful, Hiddleston revealed that Season 2 picks up right where the previous one left off, with his character in a very familiar, yet strange place.

- Advertisement -

“Loki is back, he has had a very difficult confrontation with SylvieY Mobius Y Hunter B-15 they don’t know who he is. Nothing that she saw Jonathan Majors backstage, who played kang in season 1″, he said Tom.

For your part feige mentions that Season 2 of Loki it also connects directly to The Multiverse Saga, but how? Going for the pun. Only time will tell where this takes us,” he commented.

Season 2 of Loki is currently shooting in United Kingdom and the first part became the series of Marvel more view of Disney+ and its end established the villain of all Saga of the Multiverse. It is not surprising that the filming of the second season has begun this summer and that it will be released as soon as possible, some specialists speculate that it could be during the first months of next year.

- Advertisement -

: