Loki: Disney Plus confirms second season and reveals series details in video

Disney has already announced several news for its streaming platform involving Star Wars and Marvel franchise titles, but today we have news of yet another: the second season of Loki, which was confirmed by a Disney Plus promotional video.

The sequel to the first season will be released in 2023 and it looks like Loki will have a lot to reckon with due to the events that have taken place so far, as the God of Mischief appears being interrogated in an alternate version of the TVA.

Soon after, Loki appears next to Mobius hatching some plan, as Owen Wilson says: “a bit over the top, don’t you think?” At this point we notice that there are two other Loki beside them, which may indicate yet another twist, as several alternative versions of the protagonist were presented in the first season.

Will Loki ally with other versions again to try to get out of this predicament or would we be too much just illusory copies of the villain / anti-hero? Unfortunately, Disney and Marvel still haven’t released when the new season will premiere, but we can expect a lot from it in 2023.