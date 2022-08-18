Loki: Alleged Surprise Season 2 Villain Could Be an Affront to DC Comics Fans

Update (08/17/2022) – GS

Marvel continues to expand its cinematic universe through Disney Plus series and in addition to unpublished series focused on isolated characters, the platform also already has renewals for upcoming seasons, as is the case with Loki. This week, a leaker posted a very interesting rumor about the second season of the God of Lies series, stating that the series will feature a villain who will “break the internet”. According to him, Marvel cast a famous actor in the role. As we found out at the end of the first season, Kang (Jonathan Majors) promises to be the great villain of the future of the MCU, replacing the void left by Thanos and being the future enemy of the Avengers. Although he is considered the main antagonist of the second season of Loki, the insider claims that Marvel inked a contract with Henry Cavill as Hyperion!

I was privately tipped off about Cavill as Hyperion by a couple other leakers within the last month. But I only first heard it mentioned by my own source this week. They didn’t go so far as to say it was 100% a done deal; just that *at least* some form of talks went down. https://t.co/dDOtsiyE4J The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is now official: All its features — CineStealth 🔍 (@cinestealth) August 15, 2022

- Advertisement - In case you didn’t know, Henry Cavill is none other than the actor who plays Superman in recent DC movies. The relationship between Cavill and Warner Bros. It got pretty shaky after the release of Justice League in 2017, and since then, the actor hasn’t returned for new appearances as the character. Although several rumors indicate that he will return as the Boy Scout in the future, there is nothing officially confirmed. The great thing is that, in the comics, Hyperion is almost a “Marvel Superman” in terms of powers, except for the fact that he is mentally unstable and often considered a threat. If the rumor is true, this would be a genius move by Marvel, especially since many fans have been begging for Cavill to return to the role of Superman for years. It is worth mentioning that the leaker claims that his sources indicate that the deal is not 100% closed yet and that the information should be treated as rumors until it is officially confirmed.

alleged-Surprise-Season-2-Villain- -Be-an- .jpeg" width="660" height="371"> alleged-Surprise-Season-2-Villain- -Be-an- .jpeg" width="660" height="371">

- Advertisement - So, what do you think of this rumor?

Original text – 07/14/2022

Loki has a second season confirmed; see villain details

The final episode of Loki, the latest series from Marvel Studios on Disney Plus, aired this Wednesday (14th). Different than WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldierwhich ended as a one-season miniseries, the God of Mischief series ended with a post-credits scene that confirms a second season, which is pretty surprising. If you want to know the reason for this and better understand who the great villain of the plot is, follow the article below, but We already said that it will have heavy spoilers. So you can activate the shortcuts in Edge to gain a few seconds using the keyboard if you surf the net

- Advertisement - Throughout Loki, we learn that the lives of all beings in the Marvel Universe are controlled by an organization known as the AVT, Agency of Temporal Variation. The AVT serves to prevent people from fleeing a pre-programmed destination, which would cause a ramification in the timeline and the creation of a multiverse with different alternate realities. After dismantling the AVT, Loki and Sylvie, a variant of the Asgardian from another reality, manage to finally discover who is behind the agency and controlling people’s fate. As many suspected, this is none other than Kang, one of Marvel’s most powerful beings. played by Jonathan Majorsthe character had already been confirmed as the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummaniahowever, his appearance in Loki opens the door to everything we’ll see in the upcoming MCU movies and series.





In the comics, Kang is a being of extreme power, who takes on the role of different dictators throughout the ages, with conquest as his main objective. The character shares a strong blood bond with Reed Richards, Mister Fantastic, which should certainly pave the way for the Fantastic Four’s arrival in the MCU. How we know Spider-Man: No Return Home and Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madnesswill be heavily influenced by the events of Loki and WandaVision, so Kang should also serve as a centerpiece in these films, which makes him the threat-level successor to Thanos to the MCU. Now that the Multiverse has been established, we have the chance to see several new characters like the X-Men, as well as opening the door to the possibility of an event that unites different versions of Spider-Man in the same movie. The first season of Loki ends with a lot of questions for the future, which is certainly a nice draw for the new season. Marvel hasn’t revealed when the new season will release, but that shouldn’t be until after 2023, which is when the new Ant-Man movie hits theaters. Did you like the first season of Loki?