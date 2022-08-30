Logitech’s portable console, in pictures

- Advertisement -

’s handheld , the handheld device announced by the peripheral giant in collaboration with Tencent, has seen the light of day by prolific leaker Evan Blass.

The published renders show a Simple machine design, reasonable size and with the standard set of controls of a handheld gaming device.

- Advertisement -

It does not have vents for active cooling, which would potentially indicate that the Logitech G Gaming Handheld, as this console will be called, you will not have demanding hardware and hence the emphasis on cloud services that was mentioned in the official announcement.

Another of the images displays Google Play Store, Chrome, and YouTube icons on the home page, which would indicate that the Logitech handheld will support android apps and games.

Logitech’s console

- Advertisement -

Other than these (unofficial) renders and the announcement of a Logitech and Tencent partnership to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market, little else is known about this device. It is known that it will combine the hardware expertise of the gaming division of the peripheral giant, Logitech G, with that of Tencent Games in software services.

The machine will bear multiple cloud gaming servicesXbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW included, for “ensure gamers can run triple AAA games”They said in the ad. And also everything that comes from Google Play and Android as we see in the leaked images.

You already know that since the games run on remote servers, these types of consoles do not need a high-end processor or GPU to work. But you will need an internet connection fast, reliable and low latency. The quality of the screen and the controls of the device will also be another point of interest, along with the sale price, another important factor, as well as the optimization of the games.

- Advertisement -

We will see. The Steam Deck is being a great catalyst to encourage the segment of handheld gaming machines, but cloud games have not caught on with the consumer and so far the services that have tried have not had the expected success. Not even a giant like Google has been able to respond to the enormous expectations it generated with Stadia. Logitech’s handheld console looks set to follow in Google’s footsteps.