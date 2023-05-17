Logitech’s G Cloud console finally has a price and date of arrival in Spain

- Advertisement -

The company Logitech today announced the launch of the G Cloud Gaming Handheld console in Europe -and, by extension, in Spain-. Good news since we are talking about a fairly complete device that ensures excellent performance both inside and outside the home.

As Ujesh Desai, Logitech Vice President and General Manager, says, “We are excited to finally bring G Cloud to the European market and partner with major retailers and partners in the region. In addition, it indicates that “G Cloud offers a fantastic new way to access and play hundreds of games, and we can’t wait to see it reach more gamers.”

An with advances by Logitech

In response to consumer feedback, Logitech has added new features and performance improvements. Thus, G Cloud now includes virtual button mapping, which allows you to assign all physical controls to points on the screen, and this means that mobile titles do not require a physical controller. The sensitivity and customization of the thumb sticks has also been improved, which translates into greater control of the gaming experience.

Also, it is important to know that G Cloud is compatible with Shadow cloud computing technology, which allows gamers to use the G CLOUD Gaming Handheld with a PC using the Shadow PC app, all from the cloud. The dead zone can also be customized with fully configurable sticks and triggers (L2/R2) for the perfect game balance.

Important G CLOUD details

This Logitech product, which is developed in collaboration with Tencent Games, allows users to play anywhere with a WiFi connection. In addition, it is possible to stream games from consoles or PC through applications such as Xbox and Steam Link. The touch screen of this device is Full HD resolution with dimensions of seven inches – with 60 Hz update and 16: 9 format. It has, and this is important, a battery that allows autonomy of up to 12 hours, with a weight of only 463 grams.

With this console you can access a wide catalog of games and Android apps through Google Play, including some of the world’s best titles like Fortnite, League of Legends, Genshin Impact, and more through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Other options such as Minecraft Legends, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite are accessible by using Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta).

Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld will be available from May 22nd of 2023 in Spain with a recommended price of 369 euros. In addition, and on the occasion of the launch in Europe, Logitech G has collaborated with its partners to create a special package that includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate -3 months for registered users and 6 months for new users- with Xbox Cloud Gaming, 1 month of priority on NVIDIA GeForce NOW and 1 month of Shadow PC (available from May 22 to June 22, 2023 and subject to stock availability).

