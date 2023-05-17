Logitech will sell spare parts to repair its own keyboard-mouse

Like Google, Valve or Samsung, Logitech has decided to join forces with iFixit, the repair specialists, to offer spare parts for sale for its various products. The MX Master and MX Anywhere wireless mice will be the first to benefit from this partnership starting this summer.

Over the years, iFixit has established itself as the reference site for home repair. This collaborative platform offers the sale of spare parts for many products, not to mention dedicated and specialized tutorials and tool kits.

And at a time when brands are increasingly looking to reduce their ecological footprint, iFixit has become a partner of choice to provide users with components so that they can repair their devices themselves. Google did it for the Pixel, Samsung for the most recent Galaxy, or even Valve for its Steam Deck console.

- Advertisement -

Logitech teams up with iFixit to offer spare parts

And on this Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Logitech in turn announces a partnership with iFixit. “Logitech is working with iFixit to facilitate spare parts availability, support beyond-warranty repairs on select products, and develop relevant repair guides to support those repairs.” writes the brand in an official press release.

This alliance with iFixit will begin from this summer with the sale of parts for two of the manufacturer’s flagship products: MX Master and MX Anywhere wireless mice. The components will be available individually or in batches via repair kits which will contain everything necessary (components, tools and set of precision bits). Note, however, that this operation seems to concern only the United States for the moment.

Also to read : Logitech launches the G Cloud, a console at 359 euros that wants to overthrow the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck

Furthermore, note that Logitech has yet to reveal pricing for the spare parts. for these two mice. In addition, we also do not know what other models will benefit from this partnership. Despite everything, there are already many brand products on Logitech’s iFixit repair hub (webcams, keyboards, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, gaming accessories, etc.).

- Advertisement -

But no parts to report on the iFixit sheets of these devices. On the other hand, some contain tutorials. For example, you can find a guide to replacing the battery of Logitech’s H800 wireless headphones. specify that these tips were made by members of the iFixit community, and not by the brand itself. Anyway, it remains to be hoped that Logitech will also offer spare parts to French users in the near future.