Logitech will launch its own console with Android, and will allow you to play in the cloud

It is becoming increasingly clear that the future of gaming is inevitably going through the . What is currently known will not be lost immediately, but the trend is this. Many are the companies that have clearly seen it, such as Microsoft or Google, and others want to take advantage of the occasion to have a presence in a market segment where they did not have an effective presence (that of consoles). An example is Logitech.

The interest of this firm was already quite clear, and an example of what we say is that not long ago it signed a collaboration agreement with Tecent Games, a giant in the games industry. And, as can be seen, the future of this symbiosis aims to reach a portable console which, as has been seen, is quite similar to the Nintendo Switch (specifically the Lite version) in its design and use. Of course, it will have a different operating system: Android with a layer of personalization of its own.

The cloud as differentiating elements

This is something that has been seen in the images that have been published (and unfortunately they have already been removed). The fact is that, as can be seen in what we leave after this paragraph, you can see that you will have access to different game services that are already enjoyed in the cloud, such as those of Xbox, NVIDIA and Steam -a surprise that Google’s Stadia is not, everything must be said-. In this way, and as long as you have a connection, you can use these like all Androids that you have installed, since access to the Play Store will be total.

The truth is that the user interface looks quite good, and it should be noted that the different buttons have from the logitech logos (the big G that is usual in their gaming products) and, in addition, many of them are black, which contrasts with a completely white casing. And, this is a success, since these are widely used and wear out and get dirty regularly.

Little is known about the hardware chosen by Logitech

The normal thing is that the base is a hardware similar to that in current smartphones, which already has a high power even when it comes to moving complex graphics. Thus, betting on Qualcomm’s architecture called Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 is to do it safely, since this is especially aimed at the gaming market. But we must not forget what is expected from NVIDIA… so this possibility should not be ruled out.

As far as the screen is concerned, which will be of special importance as in all portable consoles, it is normal for the component to have a 120 Hz panel and that, at least, the dimensions are about seven inches. With all this, the truth is that the Logitech project does not look bad at all… for which at the moment neither a launch date nor a possible price is known.

