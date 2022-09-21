Logitech unveils its new portable gaming device

Among the variety of new s that has just officially presented today is to the new Cloud Handheldthe new device that we have been talking about for a while, and that until now we were unaware of many of its characteristics, although past leaks have already allowed us to know some aspects, or rather its design and little else.

Along with the new Cloud Gaming Handheld, the company has also presented at its event for gamers, creators and streamers to Litra Beam, the new desk light for real-time content transmitters, in addition to the new Astro A30 wireless helmet, the new G Fits wireless headphones, among other devices, whose launches will already take place in October.



And it will be in October, precisely on the 17th of that month, when the new Cloud Gaming Handheld will also be launched, which will be priced at $349.99, although it will have a special early launch price of $299.99, although its arrival will initially be limited to users in the US and Canadawho will be able to go to Amazon, Best Buy and the official Logitech website to purchase their units.

As the company officially anticipated, will have access to Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud servicesand that according to the last leak, which is now confirmed, You will also have access to the Google Play Store so you can enjoy mobile games for Android devices..

In essence, the Cloud Gaming Handheld is a device that will be managed by the Android operating system. For this, it will have a 7″ IPS touch screen, with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

With a special focus on cloud gaming

Inside it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor accompanied by 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of internal UFS storage with the possibility of expansion via microSD card, an aspect that was deduced from the last leak.

Regarding your battery, It has a 6,000 mAh battery that, through a 2.5-hour charge through its single USB-C port, should provide a range of more than 12 hours..

As we already pointed out with the previous leak, it will offer a user interface with similar functionality to the Nintendo Switch, and this is where the collaboration with Tencent comes in. Users will be able to choose handheld mode for gaming and classic mode for other tasks.

Alongside Nvidia’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now apps will also be Valve’s Steam Link app, and there’s even room for YouTube and Chrome apps as standard.

Other aspects to take into account are, on the one hand, that users will have access to two analog joysticks, a D-pad, Y, B, A and X buttons, four more buttons: Logitech G, start, menu and a power button. context menu, as well as two bumpers and two action triggers.

And on the other, that it will only have WiFi connectivity, lacking mobile data connectivity options. As it reaches the market, the videos of the first users who have received their respective units will go viral.

More information: Logitech