Logitech MX Mechanical combines the best of gaming with productivity

Expanding its well-known brand of MX peripherals, this time the brand surprises us with the arrival of the Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini, two compact size keyboards without frames, with a sober aesthetic and colors focused on gray scale, which they hide some characteristics of the world of gaming, such as high-quality mechanical switches.

As their names indicate, the main differences between both keyboards will lie in their sizes, opting in the second model for the 75% TKL formatreducing not only the number pad, but compressing the rest of the keys such as Page Up and Down, Delete, Home or End, to arrange them around the directional arrows in a very practical and functional way.

Thus, both keyboards will be equipped with three choices of Cherry MX mechanical switch sets with 19-millimeter travel, to choose between brown switches with a “Tactile” sensation, blue switches with a “Clicky” sound, or red switches with a “Linear” activation. In fact, Logitech has advanced since it is actually exactly the same switches of your gaming keyboards, customized with some small adjustments to slightly regulate some key points such as noise or lighting to better suit office and work from home environments.

Specifically, heThe Logitech MX Mechanical completely eliminates the presence of all RGB lightingreplaced with individual white backlighting for each key, ensuring a sleeker look without sacrificing functionality for low-light environments.

Although it seems that these keyboards will have the already known wireless connectivity via Bluetooth or via the Logi Bolt adapterwhich will allow us to connect several devices through a single USB dongle, at the moment Logitech has not specified whether these keyboards will be compatible with Logitech Flow technology, a software that allows the same peripheral to be used on several devices by alternating the two modes of connectivity.

However, it seems that we will not have to wait too long to know the full details of these keyboards, since the company has already assigned them an introductory price, which They will go from 159 euros for the mini model to 179 euros for the Logitech MX Mechanical. Thus, the company is expected to open the purchase availability of both keyboards on its official website in the coming days.