Tech News

Logitech Lift leans for an ergonomic vertical design mouse

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Although we do not notice it first-hand, due to the long hours that we usually spend in front of the orderly between work and leisure, they can end up taking a toll on our health. Of course, we are not only talking about the eyes, but about the hands themselves, which with an inappropriate mouse could lead to carpal tunnel injuries, among others. That is why more and more users are opting for peripherals such as the new Logitech Lift, a tilted vertical format mouse with an ergonomic grip that will allow us maximum usability with the least effort.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

And it is that this device has been created and developed by Logitech’s Ergo Lab, following employee and customer feedback following the arrival of the latest MX Vertical and MX Master 3, and following multiple rounds of user testing and third-party ergonomic institution approval. Directions that have led to the creation of a mouse with more elegant lines, improved ergonomics, and the pleasant surprise of a size reduced by up to 22% compared to its predecessoradapting better to the hand and reducing its weight for greater mobility.

Read:

Have you ever ‘shazamed’? These are the numbers of the miracle application

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Specifically, the new Logitech Lift is presented with a vertical design of 57º of inclination which the company says more closely mimics the natural posture of a person’s arm and wrist, while a convenient thumb rest and soft rubber coating help provide a firm, non-slip grip. Also, unlike the MX Vertical, the Logitech Lift comes not only in different color versions, but also It has a second model adapted for left-handers.

As for its connectivity, like the vast majority of the brand’s products, we will have a Bluetooth compatible dual connection and a 2.4 GHz USB Dongle through a receiver compatible with up to three simultaneous devices of the brand, which will allow us to synchronize all our peripherals without the need to occupy all the ports of our computer.

Availability and price

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Currently we can already find the new Logitech Lift mice directly available through the company’s official website, as well as other local distributors such as Amazon.

Buy on Amazon

Read:

Boomerang X Review: A ferocious action shooter published by Devolver

Previous article10 Tips for Creating Professional-Level Multimedia Presentations
Next articleAndroid Auto is updated with interesting news. Which?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Seven-time Grammy winner Beck to play Trinity College Dublin this summer

Seven-time Grammy award winner Beck is set to play at Trinity College Dublin this summer, His first live...
Apple

Apple is still thinking about a HomePod with integrated Apple TV

Exactly one year ago, rumors began to circulate regarding the possibility that Apple could create a new smart...
Android

The OPPO A96 arrives in Spain with a textured design and a 50-megapixel camera: price and availability

OPPO took advantage of the beginning of the year to release the new generation of its...
Tech News

Android Auto is updated with interesting news. Which?

We had been hearing rumors for a few weeks about an upcoming update that Android Auto was...

© 2021 voonze.com.