Logitech Lift leans for an ergonomic vertical design mouse

Although we do not notice it first-hand, due to the long hours that we usually spend in front of the orderly between work and leisure, they can end up taking a toll on our health. Of course, we are not only talking about the eyes, but about the hands themselves, which with an inappropriate mouse could lead to carpal tunnel injuries, among others. That is why more and more users are opting for peripherals such as the new Logitech Lift, a tilted vertical format mouse with an ergonomic grip that will allow us maximum usability with the least effort.

And it is that this device has been created and developed by Logitech’s Ergo Lab, following employee and customer feedback following the arrival of the latest MX Vertical and MX Master 3, and following multiple rounds of user testing and third-party ergonomic institution approval. Directions that have led to the creation of a mouse with more elegant lines, improved ergonomics, and the pleasant surprise of a size reduced by up to 22% compared to its predecessoradapting better to the hand and reducing its weight for greater mobility.

Specifically, the new Logitech Lift is presented with a vertical design of 57º of inclination which the company says more closely mimics the natural posture of a person’s arm and wrist, while a convenient thumb rest and soft rubber coating help provide a firm, non-slip grip. Also, unlike the MX Vertical, the Logitech Lift comes not only in different color versions, but also It has a second model adapted for left-handers.

As for its connectivity, like the vast majority of the brand’s products, we will have a Bluetooth compatible dual connection and a 2.4 GHz USB Dongle through a receiver compatible with up to three simultaneous devices of the brand, which will allow us to synchronize all our peripherals without the need to occupy all the ports of our computer.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the new Logitech Lift mice directly available through the company’s official website, as well as other local distributors such as Amazon.