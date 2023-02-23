Logitech launches the Playseat Trophy cockpit aimed at racing sim fans

A logitech launched the cockpit on the international market Playseat Trophy. The product is aimed for fans of racing simulators and promises to deliver great comfort for gamers and increase the immersion of players who like this genre. According to the manufacturer, the Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition is a cockpit produced with high quality ActiFit material, ergonomic, with a carbon structure and open design. It is worth noting that the product does not come with the steering wheel or the pedals.





However, the cockpit was designed to house the player’s steering wheel and pedals. The Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition weighs 17 kg, which makes it one of the lightest on the market, according to the brand, and can also be stored easily. - Advertisement - The manufacturer also highlighted that the structure adapts to different body types and has full support to dissipate heat for those facing long gaming sessions. It is possible to adjust everything from the seat to the placement of the steering wheel and pedal plate.



