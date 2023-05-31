Logitech launches MX Keys S and MX Anywhere 3S, two accessories that want to save you time

- Advertisement -

Logitech today unveiled two new products: a keyboard, the MX Keys S, and a mouse, the MX Anywhere 3S. And for the occasion, the manufacturer is also launching its Smart Actions, a new function of the Logi Options+ application which saves time.

Famous manufacturer of computer accessories, and recently manufacturer of game consoles with the G Cloud, Logitech never stops improving its products. If the 2019 MX Keys had everything to seduce in terms of functionality, ergonomics and durability, this did not prevent Logitech from working on a new iteration of its famous keyboard. Thus was born the MX Keys S.

At the same time, the manufacturer announces the release of a new mouse, the MX Anywhere 3S. More precise than the Anywhere 3, it benefits above all from all the advantages of its big sister, the MX Master 3S. A short overview of the two accessories that want to make your daily life easier, in particular thanks to the new function Smart Actions.

MX Keys S: new keys and combo version

As you don’t change a winning formula, the MX Keys S uses the same ingredients that made the success of the MX Keys. Same weight, same size, same design… But not the same keys. Logitech has indeed decided to replace the shortcuts of certain keys located on the top of the keyboard (those that are also function keys) with other options. We thus find a voice input launcher, a button to call up the emoji window and a last one dedicated to activating/deactivating the microphone.

Another novelty: it is now possible to set backlight duration. Until now, you could only activate or deactivate the brightness of the keys. Now you can specify the number of minutes after which the backlight turns off.

If the accessory can connect to Bluetooth to control your devices (PC, connected TV, tablet, etc.), it also comes with a small dongle, the Logi Bolt. More efficient than the USB Unifying Receiver, the previous version of dongle, this one is compatible with the latest mouse models such as the MX Master 3S. And that’s good since Logitech is launching a “real” keyboard + mouse combo for the first time. Understand by this that it is not a pack grouping together several boxes of devices, as can be found on the Logitech site or at e-tailers. Here we only have one box, one charging cable and one dongle to pair the two devices. The combo therefore consists of the MX Keys S keyboard and the MX Master 3S mouse.

The keyboard MX Key S is sold for €119, while the combo (with the MX Master 3S mouse) is sold for €219. That is a saving of €29 compared to a separate purchase of the two accessories. Note that the MX Key S is sold in two colors: graphite black or pale gray.

MX Anywhere 3S: even more precise, just as compact

As with the keyboard, Logitech has decided not to change the design of its MX Anywhere 3S mouse. On the other hand, it inherits the innovations brought to the MX Master 3S. It has a small easy switch button (which allows you to quickly pair it to another device, without having to reconfigure everything when you change PC or Mac). Finally, its precision increases from 4,000 to 8,000 dpi.

Note also that there is no dongle in the box, but that the accessory is Logi Bolt compatible, like the MX Keys S mentioned above. The mouse is available in the following 3 colors: black, white or pink. The Anywhere 3S is sold for €99.

How Smart Actions propose to make your life easier

Logitech takes advantage of the launch of its two devices to unveil its brand new Smart Actions. If the app Software Options+ already allowed to assign a task to a key, the possible actions were really very limited in possibilities and especially in number.

Thanks to Smart Actions, it is now possible toassign a succession of tasks to a single key. For example, by pressing the smiley key, you can perform a whole series of actions: launch the browser, open your bookmarks, run an instant messaging application, launch an audio player, etc. All with just one touch. And it is even possible to edit Smart Actions or share them with friends.