Logitech introduces two peripheral combos focused on efficiency for work

Designed to improve the experience and productivity of workers in their workspaces, including home and remote work environments, Logitech has just announced the addition of its two new mouse and keyboard combos MX Keys Mini Combo and Signature MK650 Combo to its line of work desk peripherals.

Starting with these seconds, we find two comfort-oriented peripherals, with simple but functional designs with an integrated armrest for the keyboard and rubber contours for the mouse that will allow us to use them for a greater number of hours without problems.

However, they will also have some productivity benefits such as new one-key shortcuts and Perfect Stroke typing on the keyboard, or Silent Click and SmartWheel technologies on the mousewhich will allow us to maintain a quieter environment so as not to disturb the rest of the people in the house, and the ability to change the scrolling of the mouse wheel between an ultra-fast or ultra-precise one immediately depending on the movement we make.

On the other hand, the second combo presented by Logitech brings us two of the latest products from its most efficient range, including the MX Anywhere 3 wireless mouse and the MX Keys Mini compact keyboard. Although this does not mean that we find ourselves with two peripherals of great versatility, with a compact and minimalist design that will allow us to take better advantage of our environment without sacrificing comfort.

The keyboard provides a smooth typing experience with great tactile feedback. Backlit keys feature an intelligent power management system that automatically adjusts keyboard brightness to preserve battery life. The mouse can be used on almost all surfaces (including glass) while its MagSpeed ​​wheel provides users with faster and more precise scrolling.

In addition, both peripherals will work wirelessly, with internal rechargeable batteries that will allow us to continue using them while connecting them by cable to the computer, compatible with the main operating systems with plug and play operation. Although we will continue to have Logi Options+ supportthe software application through which we can customize the assignment of commands on the main and side buttons, specific settings for applications, and other functions of these peripherals.

Availability and price

Unfortunately we will still have to wait a bit to get hold of these Logitech packs, having dated the availability of both Signature MK650 Combo and MX Keys Mini Combo for next August, under prices of 79.99 and 239.99 euros respectively.