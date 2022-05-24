Logitech introduces the MX Master 3S mouse and new keyboards perfect for work

Logitech is one of the great references in the world of computing. When buying a peripheral, the Swedish manufacturer is usually one of the first options thanks to a catalog beyond any doubt. We recently told you about the Logitech Lift mouse, an ergonomic model that is perfect for working. Now, the company has introduced three new peripherals, with the Logitech MX Master 3S mouse as the main exponent, in addition to two keyboards that will not disappoint you.

If you know Logitech products, you will know that their MX line is top notch. And this new MX Master 3S mouse is a perfect example of that. With a design similar to that of its predecessor, this model stands out for its precision and quiet clicks that make it perfect for work.

A very quiet mouse and two keyboards for gamer developers

On the other hand, the manufacturer has also presented two new keyboards, the Logitech MX Mechanical, and the MX Mechanical Mini. Mechanical models with low-profile switches for a portable experience.

“There is a growing community of software developers who fell in love with mechanical keyboards when they started playing video games, and now want the same sense of precision and control with their professional desktop keyboard,” said Tolya Polyanker, director of the MX Series for Creativity and Productivity from Logitech. “MX Mechanical combines the best of both worlds: Logitech’s gaming keyboard expertise with the exclusive experiences of the MX Master Series.”

With respect to Logitech MX Master 3S mousewe are facing a model that boasts an optical sensor of 8000dpi (pixels per inch in its acronym in English) to offer great performance and allowing work on all types of surfaces, including glass.

Its predecessor was already a very quiet product, but now the new model manages to reduce noise by 90% compared to MX Master 3which makes clear the good work of the manufacturer.

Highlight your central wheel with MagSpeed ​​Electromagnetic technology which allows traversing 1000 lines per second very precisely. In addition, through the Logi Options+ software you will have extra functions to be able to adjust all kinds of parameters.

Regarding the Logitech’s new mechanical keyboardshave been designed for developers who enjoy playing and are looking for a model to work without LED lights and other characteristic elements in gaming models.

From this idea is born the Logitech MX Mechanical and the MX Mechanical Mini, two metallic keyboards with customizable Kalih Choc V2 switches so you can choose the one that best suits your needs. Noisy (blue) and linear (red) switch options are also available in certain markets.

All models presented are wireless and have 15 days of autonomy with the backlight activated or up to 10 months if we do not activate this option. As you’d expect from Logitech solutions, you’ll be able to pair your peripherals with three computers at once so you can work on different operating systems seamlessly.

As for the price and release date, all models are now available on the market. The Logitech MX Master 3S mouse is priced at 135 euros, the MX Mechanical keyboard will cost 185 euros, while the Mini Mechanical keyboard remains at 159.99 euros.

>