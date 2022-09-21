Logitech introduces the best mouse and keyboard set for the corporate environment

- Advertisement -

Logitech It has been a great reference for years when it comes to buying all kinds of computer products. The company has models of all kinds so that it is not difficult for you to find the most suitable model for you. For example, we have the Logitech Lift, an ergonomic mouse that avoids discomfort after prolonged use, or its new Logitech G502 X gaming mouse. Now, they have just presented the best set for the .

We talk about the new MX Master 3S for Business and the new generation of MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2, two products that want to offer the best experience in the business environment, with new levels of security and unquestionable reliability.

These sets have been designed to be scalable solutions and durable to improve the work of IT departments. Added to this is the Logi Options+ software so users can streamline their workflow through customization and application-based presets that they will select based on their needs.

The best keyboards to work arrive at the Logitech catalog

As he MX Master 3S for Business mouse like the new generation of MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2, they promise functionality up to the most demanding so that productivity does not falter at any time.

“We continue to expand our business product portfolio and continue to target all those advanced professionals looking to maximize performance and increase productivity with MX Master 3S and MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2” – said Joseph Mingori, General Manager of B2B for Creativity and Logitech Productivity. “These new peripherals are designed for today’s hybrid workplace, offering a portfolio of products that meet the needs of IT departments and diverse workgroups.”

MX Master 3S for Business

We will start by talking about one of the best mice for employees, which is now renewed to continue being the rival to beat. This new Logitech MX Master 3S for Business stands out for adding a new design with silent click technology to offer an exquisite user experience, but with 90% less noise, something to be thankful for in work environments.

To this must be added a 8000dpi sensor to make working on high-resolution monitors more comfortable. In addition, they are prepared to work on all types of surfaces, including glass.

Logitech MX Master 3S for Business Logitech

The new Logitech MX Master 3S for Business features MagSpeed ​​electromagnetic scrolling so the user can scroll at 1,000 lines per second or line-by-line precision, one of the great exponents of the MX family and that will make things very comfortable for you when working with long documents.

To this must be added a hand sculpted design and that has been created to offer the best ergonomics and comfort. Features finger and palm support to reduce forearm muscle fatigue. In addition, the wrists are slightly elevated on the table to reduce possible discomfort.

A sustainable product since 27% of the set is made with certified post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) and that it will meet the most demanding requirements.

MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2

The MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2, an updated version of the flagship mouse and keyboard combo and has been created to adapt to hybrid work. Small and compact, it’s easy to use and features smart backlighting, precise tracking and shortcuts to increase your productivity.

If you spend long hours in front of the computer, this LogitechMX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2 mouse and keyboard set It will be your best ally at work. The MX Palm Rest wrist rest offers firm yet comfortable wrist support so you can work for hours in comfort.

MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2 is certified carbon neutral, with paper packaging sourced from FSCTM certified forests and other controlled sources, making it clear that it is another sustainable product.

With both products you can access Login Options+, the application that includes keyboard shortcuts and is compatible with applications widely used in the corporate sector such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Turn the audio on or off from your phone, browse multiple computers at the same time, and more perfect tools for your IT department.

enlarge photo Logitech MX Keys Combo Mouse for Business Gen 2 Logitech

Finally, Logi Bolt is Logitech’s next-generation wireless connectivity protocol that includes all kinds of security measures to protect the user. IT staff against potential vulnerability risks both in the office and remotely.

A protocol that is designed with Bluetooth security mode 1, level 4, also known as Secure Connections Mode, and is compliant with Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS).

Two high quality products and that will be available this September on the manufacturer’s website at a price to be confirmed.

