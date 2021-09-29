Logitech Introduces Minimalist Wireless Keyboard, MX Keys Mini

Logitech MX Keys Mini is a series of new keyboards that stands out for its features, wireless capability, multi-device support, and minimal footprint to place it in any part of the office, creative studios, consumer desks or living room, because it can really be used anywhere and with any computer platform since it supports all the main ones.

The series is a new implementation of MX Keys technology from the popular Swiss peripheral manufacturer. It is equipped with Perfect Stroke, Logitech’s best non-mechanical writing technology and has been designed in a minimalist form factor, allowing the user to position the mouse as close as possible for better posture and improved ergonomics.

Its spherical keys put every key, command and shortcut within easy reach, “Without cluttering up your space with extra keys you don’t need”, comments the firm to explain the lack of a dedicated numeric keyboard that the truth is only massively used by a small part of users.

Logitech MX Keys Mini it is much more than a small keyboard. It uses the concave keys that we saw in other MX Keys models to reflect the shape of the fingertips and offer an adequate response with each press and in a fluid, natural, fast and precise way. Over previous models, this version adds a dictation key (which works on Windows and macOS), a mute / wake key, and an emoji key.

Multi-device, can be paired, via low-power bluetooth with up to three devices to switch between at the push of a button located in the top left-hand corner. The keyboard can show which device it is connected to by an LED indicator. The goal is to offer a smooth workflow, where you can write, copy and paste between them without interruptions.

The keyboard features’Smart lighting‘: The keys light up when the proximity of the hands is detected and the backlight is automatically adjusted according to the lighting conditions of the environment where it is used. They also have a «cfast charge »USB-C and an internal rechargeable battery. With it, Logitech says these keyboards can stay on for up to 10 days on a full charge and up to five months if you choose to turn off. the backlight.

Logitech MX Keys Mini, versions and prices

Multi-system, the series supports Windows, Chrome OS, Linux, Android, macOS, iPadOS, and iOS, and virtually any other device that accepts basic keyboard input via Bluetooth.

Logitech will market it in a general version MX Keys mini and a second version for Mac optimized for Apple operating systems. A ‘Business’ version will also be distributed. They will be available on the manufacturer’s website and at major retailers in four color finishes, black, pale gray, graphite and pink, with an official price of 99 dollars (109 euros in Spain).